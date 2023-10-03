60 trucks with Armenian cognac stuck on Russian border

3 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A traffic jam of heavy trucks with Armenian cognac has formed at the Upper Lars checkpoint, Armenian authorities report. The reason for refusal of entry is the need to check the quality of alcohol.

Problems arose among importers of Armenian cognac on the border with the Russian Federation: the Russian side sent the drink for examination, but while the results are not ready, a traffic jam has accumulated. The head of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, spoke about the current situation.

"Armenian cargo is idle at the Upper Lars checkpoint. We have problems,”

- Vahan Kerobyan said.

The minister told Aysor.am that the goods in the trucks are being checked. In particular, as the Russian side clarified, the quality of Armenian cognac is in doubt.