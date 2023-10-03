Storm to engulf St. Petersburg

3 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Wind gusts of up to 30 m/s will hit the streets of St. Petersburg. Rescuers urge visitors and residents of the city to be careful.

The hydrometeorological center warned guests and residents of the Northern capital about the impending storm: the weather will worsen on October 4. According to forecasters, the wind in the city and suburbs will accelerate to 28-30 m/s. Bad weather will also affect the waters of Lake Ladoga and the Gulf of Finland.