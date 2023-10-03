Storm to engulf St. Petersburg

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
Wind gusts of up to 30 m/s will hit the streets of St. Petersburg. Rescuers urge visitors and residents of the city to be careful.
The hydrometeorological center warned guests and residents of the Northern capital about the impending storm: the weather will worsen on October 4. According to forecasters, the wind in the city and suburbs will accelerate to 28-30 m/s. Bad weather will also affect the waters of Lake Ladoga and the Gulf of Finland.
“A storm warning has been issued in St. Petersburg. In St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, from 11 to 14 o'clock tomorrow, wind gusts will reach 25-28 m/s, in the water area and coast of Lake Ladoga - up to 30 m/s,”
– Scientific Director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand warned.