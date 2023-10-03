Azerbaijani football team punished

3 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani FC Sabah was punished by AFFA for the player's behavior. The club was fined 3,000 manats for insulting a referee during a football match.

The Sabah football club from Baku, the head coach of which is Russian specialist Murad Musayev, received a fine, the press service of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan reports.

During the meeting of the AFFA Control and Disciplinary Committee, incidents that occurred during the 8th round of the country's Premier League were reviewed.

FC Sabah was fined 3,000 manats after player Bojan Letić was sent off the field for insulting the head referee. He was also suspended for 4 matches. In addition, FCs Sabah and Sabail were fined for too many yellow cards.