Baku is determined to advance peace agenda with Yerevan, Bayramov says

3 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Jeyhun Bayramov called not to estimate the conflict between Baku and Yerevan that came to an end from a religious point of view. He announced Azerbaijan's steps to restore cultural heritage.

Attempts to give a religious connotation to the finished conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia are unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting with ISESCO head Salim bin Muhammad al-Malik.

He emphasized that the double standards faced by Baku and attempts to estimate the finished conflict from a religious point of view hinder the achievement of peace in the South Caucasus.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also spoke about Azerbaijan’s steps to restore the cultural and religious heritage destroyed during 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands.