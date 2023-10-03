Georgia introduces its tourism potential to France

3 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia is participating in a tourism exhibition in the capital of France, aiming to increase tourist flows to the country. The exhibition is visited by up to 50,000 people.

The IFTM Top Resa tourism exhibition is taking place in Paris. The Georgian National Tourism Administration participates in the exhibition, the press service of the department reports.

At special meetings held within the framework of exhibition, the country's tourism heritage is demonstrated.

The head of the administration, Maya Omiadze, is meeting with the largest local tour operators in order to increase tourist flows to Georgia.