Iran not able to undermine Middle East, Israel says

3 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel will seek peace in the Middle East despite Iran's actions, the top officials of the Jewish state said, answering to the spiritual leader of Iran.

The head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Galant, said that, despite all Tehran’s attempts to prevent Israel from establishing peaceful relations with its neighbors, it is not possible.

“The Iranian regime has already succeeded in destroying the countries it has taken over, and now it is trying to harm peace efforts with its threats. Israel will continue to strive for the security of its citizens and peace in the Middle East,”

– Yoav Galant said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a similar statement.

Bold statements by Israeli leaders came in response to Iranian spiritual leader Ali Khamenei’s statement that cooperation with the Jewish state does not bring benefits.