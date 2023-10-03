Arayik Harutyunyan detained in Azerbaijan

3 Oct. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former “president” of the illegal separatist entity in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Arayik Harutyunyan, has been detained. Other “ex-leaders” of the separatist regime were also brought to Baku.

Employees of the State Security Service of the Azerbaijan Republic caught the former “president” of the illegal separatist entity in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, Arayik Harutyunyan. He is currently being transported to Baku.

Employees of the department also detained other “leaders” of the Armenian separatists – Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan. In addition, the State Security Service reported the capture of “ex-head” of the parliament of an illegal entity, David Ishkhanyan.