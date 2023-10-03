France against peace in South Caucasus

3 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Paris's statements about the "blockade” are against peace in the region. The ministry added that France has torn off all its masks in the context of its claims to the role of a neutral mediator.

Official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh commented on the latest statement by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

He called the statements of the French minister about the “blockade” and “forced migrants” false and contradicting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.