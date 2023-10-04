Russia invites Turkey to participate in orbital station project

4 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Roscosmos has proposed that the space agencies of Brazil, Turkey and South Africa participate in the Russian Orbital Station project, the state corporation's Director General Yury Borisov said.

According to him, Roscosmos informed the colleagues from Turkey, Brazil and South Africa about its plans for developing the Russian Orbital Station and reiterated our commitment to continue this program.