Identity of suicide bomber involved in Ankara terror attack established

4 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s Ministry of Interior has established the identity of a suicide bomber who carried out a terror attack near the agency’s building in Ankara; he turned out to be a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey.

"After a DNA test, it was established that the second terrorist was Ozkan Sahin, a member of the PKK separatist organization," the statement reads.

Earlier, it was established that another perpetrator was Hasan Oguz, also a PKK member.

On October 1, two terrorists drove up to the building’s gates with one of them activating an explosive device near the security checkpoint. A shootout erupted neutralizing the second terrorist. Two policemen sustained light wounds.