4 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed former Human Rights Defender Kristine Grigoryan as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In 2016-2017, Kristine Grigoryan worked as a national human rights expert at the Council of Europe. In July 2019, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice, and from January 2022 to April 2023, she served as Armenia's Human Rights Defender