4 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Span will not take pplace tomorrow.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has refused to visit Granada, Spain. During the visit, a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was scheduled with the participation of the leaders of the European Union, France and Germany.

France disrupted the meeting with its destructive statements that aggravated the situation. Paris and Berlin also spoke out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's participation in the meeting. As a result, President refused to participate.

The five-party meeting, attended by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany and the head of the European Council, was to be held in Granada on October 5. The Armenian PM previously said that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan would not be signed at this meeting.