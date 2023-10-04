Baku: Yerevan hinders reintegration of Khankendi Armenians

4 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia hinders sustainable reintegration of Armenians of Khankendi into Azerbaijani society, the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan said.

"A reintegration portal was launched, in order to ensure sustainable reintegration of Armenian residents into Azerbaijani society. Conditions have been created for use of the portal both by Armenians currently living in Karabakh and residents who left for Armenia," the statement reads.

However, a number of Armenian providers block the reintegration portal reintegration.gov.az, the agency said.

The specialists of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security bypassed the blocking.

The agency noted that in recent days DDOS and other types of cyberattacks have been observed on the websites belonging to state institutions.