Azerbaijan condemns France for interfering in regional affairs

4 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said that France's attempts to arm Armenia in any way are unacceptable.

The statement follows the unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan made by French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

It was noted that France has been ignoring Armenia's gross violation of all norms and principles of international law, being an obstacle to the peace process and a real threat in the region.

The ministry noted that France's allegations of being an impartial and neutral mediator were groundless.