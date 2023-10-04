Türkiye refuses to host Euro 2028

4 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye no longer claims to host Euro 2028, the UEFA press service reports. Ankara's decision is linked to joining the Italian bid to host the 2032 championship.

Thus, the Euro 2028 will be held in Great Britain and Ireland.

The next championship will be hosted by Germany.