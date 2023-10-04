Iran hopes for sanctions relief

4 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The AEOI leadership claims that it does not violate the promises made by the IAEA regarding the nuclear program. This gives Iran reason to hope for the lifting of sanctions.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, assured that the company does not violate IAEA agreements. The state-owned enterprise is working within the framework of the sanctions lifting program.

Eslami is concerned about the uproar surrounding the news of the dismissal of Western observers. He denies any wrongdoing and says the organization is complying with all requirements of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the country's nuclear program. The AEOI hopes that this will help to relief a number of sanctions.

“Iran does not carry out any activities that are not known to the IAEA. In addition, we are guided by the law on strategic measures to lift sanctions, so Iran will comply with all provisions of the JCPOA if restrictions are lifted,”

– Eslami said.