Baku, Tehran discuss regional agenda

4 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the representative of the President of Azerbaijan met in Tehran. They discussed the situation in the region. Earlier, Iran announced its readiness to send observers to the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

A meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and the representative of the Azerbaijani President, Khalaf Khalafov, took place in Tehran.

In addition to bilateral relations, the officials discussed the regional situation and the international issues.

Earlier, the Islamic Republic announced its readiness to send its observers to the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to reduce tensions in the region.