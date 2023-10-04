Armenian prime minister names condition for his resignation

4 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Prime Minister of Armenia said when he is ready to leave the post of head of the country of his own free will. According to Nikol Pashinyan, there are no preconditions for this yet.

The head of the Armenian government answered a question about the possibility of his resignation. Nikol Pashinyan said that, in general, he is ready to leave his post, but, under curtain conditions.

The politician explained that he would leave immediately if it is clear that his resignation would play a positive role in the regional situation.

However, Pashinyan is confident that at the moment, if he leaves the post of prime minister, the situation will only worsen.