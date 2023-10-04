Loud barkers to be punished in Antalya

4 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Antalya authorities have launched a fight against overly active barkers. Traders who are too intrusive will have to pay a fine. And in case of repeated violation, the store of such a barker may be closed.

Tourists in Antalya will no longer suffer from intrusive traders - the authorities have declared a fight against barkers, local media reports.

According to Doviz.com, those who call too loudly to buy their goods will have to pay the fine - 1,300 liras (about 4,700 rubles).

If the merchant continues to disrupt public order with shouting and receives three fines in a year, then his store will be temporarily closed for three weeks.