Kislovodsk considers doubling resort fee

4 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The mayor of Kislovodsk wants to double the resort fee. He brought this issue up for discussion on social networks and decided to conduct a survey among subscribers.

Kislovodsk mayor Evgeny Moiseev published a survey on his Telegram channel on the issue of doubling the resort fee for tourists.

According to him, the fee should be 200 rubles per day, the proceeds will be spent on developing the entire resort city.

Simultaneously, the head of the city noted that this proposal may not be liked by vacationers - taxpayers who want to relax in comfortable conditions.