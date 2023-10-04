Baku calls on Yerevan to ensure safe traffic in Zangezur corridor

4 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan, in accordance with the 2020 Tripartite Statement, is obliged to guarantee the safe traffic along the Zangezur corridor, Baku said, thus reminding Azerbaijan’s position on this issue.

The Armenian side is obliged to ensure security for the movement of transport along the Zangezur corridor, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments Elchin Amirbekov said.

He explained that Yerevan misunderstood Baku’s position on the Zangezur corridor.

Elchin Amirbekov noted: Azerbaijan does not claim these territories. The representative of the Azerbaijani president clarified that Azerbaijan recognizes these lands as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.