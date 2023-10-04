Mayor of Kizilyurt arrested

4 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Basmanny District Court of Moscow ruled Magomed Magomedov’s arrest. The mayor of Kizilyurt is accused of embezzlement. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The head of the Dagestan Kizilyurt, Magomed Magomedov, was sent into custody by the Basmanny District Court of Moscow.

The court hearing in the case of the city mayor was held behind closed doors; the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation asked for this in order to maintain the secrecy of the investigation.

Magomedov faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 1 million rubles.

Security forces detained the mayor on October 2. During a search of his house, illegal weapons, jewelry, jars of black caviar and other luxury items were seized.