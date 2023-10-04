Kevin Spacey feels unwell in Tashkent

4 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Famous actor Kevin Spacey, who came to Uzbekistan to participate in a film festival, was hospitalized after feeling unwell. Doctors suspected a heart attack.

An emergency happened at the Tashkent International Film Festival with one of the guest stars, actor Kevin Spacey, media reports.

"Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital over fears he had a heart attack after his arm went numb at a film festival,”

– The Sun reports.

At some point, the 64-year-old actor felt ill. The most alarming symptom was numbness in the left arm, which lasted for several seconds.

Spacey was hospitalized. At the hospital, doctors carried out the necessary tests, including an MRI. The results pleased the actor and his fans: suspicions of a heart attack were not confirmed.

Now artist feels well. He even spoke about the incident at the festival.