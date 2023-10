5 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN human rights chief Volker Turk slammed recent “despicable incidents” of Quran burning in Europe.

"Deliberate provocations, such as recent and despicable incidents of burning the Quran, are intended to drive wedges between countries and communities,” the UN high commissioner for human rights said.

Turk also called on Europe to eradicate racism and stand up for the human rights of migrants and refugees.