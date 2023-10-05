Iran says ready to send observers to Armenia-Azerbaijan border

5 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has expressed its readiness to send observers to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said during a meeting with Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

Bagheri emphasized that the processes taking place in the Caucasus significantly impact the security of the region.

He added that the continuation of tension in the Caucasus is not in the interest of Armenia, Azerbaijan and other countries in the region.

Efforts should be made to de-escalate these tensions, and Iran stands ready to assist in achieving that goal, Bagheri said.