Moscow urges to open Zangezur corridor

5 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Zangezur transport corridor has a "significant potential" for moving toward normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku.

The work on the implementation of the project is being carried out in the trilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani-Russian working group, headed by deputy prime ministers of the three countries, she said.

"We see in the implementation of this project a significant potential for moving toward normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku. Everything depends on the political will of the countries and the willingness to reach specific agreements," she emphasized.