It's official: 'head' of separatist regime in Karabakh detained

5 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani State Security Service has shared footage of the detention of the so-called "leader" of the illegal separatist regime created by Yerevan on the territory of Azerbaijan Arayik Harutyunyan.

On October 3, 2023, Arayik Harutyunyan was detained by the employees of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan in Khankendi and charged under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Currently, the General Prosecutor's Office and the State Security Service continue investigative and operational measures.