Russia and Iran sign contacts on aircraft repair, maintenance

Russia has signed contracts with Iranian knowledge-based companies to repair and maintain aircraft, Iran’s Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy Rouhollah Dehqani Firouzabadi said.
According to Firouzabadi, the Russian companies have signed significant contracts with Iran for airplane repair and maintenance.
"We are a manufacturer of airplane parts, and the knowledge-based companies are supposed to supply parts or engines for aircraft in Mehrabad International Airport," he said.