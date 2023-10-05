Six countries across three continents to host FIFA 2030 World Cup

5 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

World Cup 2030 is set to be held in six countries across three continents, while Saudi Arabia could be set to host the 2034 edition of the tournament.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host the 2030 men’s Fifa World Cup, but only after Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay have staged the opening three games.

All six host nations will qualify automatically, leaving 42 further spots.