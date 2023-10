5 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran have forged strong ties and will develop them in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have very good relations with Iran. And we will enhance them in every possible way," the head of state said.

Putin noted that it is an ancient culture, Persia. According to him, Russia does its utmost in order to develop relations with Iran, and will keep this up in the future.