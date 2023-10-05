Georgian parliament moves to tighten protest laws

5 Oct. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament approved amendments in the domestic Law on Assembly and Manifestation banning installation of “temporary constructions” during rallies on specific occasions in the first of three readings.

Proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party MP Givi Mikanadze following claims by the country’s State Security Service of an “unrest” being planned by opposition groups this fall, the bill setting up of constructions if they “pose threats to demonstrators or other individuals”, or hamper police efforts to ensure order, work of institutions, organisations or other facilities.

The amendments also ban installation of constructions if they are not related to a specific rally or demonstration, and notes local authorities would consider each case individually to ensure freedom of assembly and expression.