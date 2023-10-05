Second release of treated Fukushima wastewater started

5 Oct. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Thursday.

The plant’s first wastewater release began Aug. 24 and ended Sept. 11. During that release, TEPCO said it discharged 7,800 tons of treated water from 10 tanks. In the second discharge, TEPCO plans to release another 7,800 tons of treated water into the Pacific Ocean over 17 days.

About 1.34 million tons of radioactive wastewater is stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant. It has accumulated since the plant was crippled by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

TEPCO and the government say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable because the tanks will reach capacity early next year and space at the plant will be needed for its decommissioning, which is expected to take decades.

The wastewater discharges have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea and China.