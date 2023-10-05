New oil and gas fields discovered in Iran

5 Oct. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji announced that Iran has uncovered four new oil and gas fields in the past two years.

Owji revealed that the newly discovered fields hold recoverable reserves, which refer to oil and gas reserves that are economically and technically feasible to extract at the existing price of oil, amounting to 2.6 billion barrels.

According to him, the new fields included Cheshmehshour gas field in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, the Hirkan oilfield in the northern province of Golestan, and the Tengoo and Genaveh oilfields in the southern province of Bushehr.