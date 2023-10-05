Scholz: Germany supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

5 Oct. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 4.

During the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on regional issues.

Scholz expressed Germany`s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries of the region. He emphasized that Berlin supports the Brussels peace process.

The German Chancellor also hailed the visit of the resident coordinator mission of the UN in Azerbaijan to Khankendi as a positive step.

The head of state underlined Azerbaijan's commitment to the regional peace agenda and its close support for the Brussels process conducted with the participation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Ilham Aliyev recalled the humanitarian aid provided by Baku to the Armenian residents of Khankendi, said that services are provided to the Armenian residents in the fields of migration and social protection on the ground.

The Azerbaijani head of state pointed out that the UN mission issued a corresponding statement that no damage was recorded to the civilian population, civil and social infrastructure during the visit to Khankendi.