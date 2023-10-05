5 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Zangezur Corridor could go through Iran if Armenia refuses to provide its soil for the transportation route, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

"The important question is whether the Zangezur Corridor will go through Armenia.

"In terms of real geographical conditions, the corridor will be beneficial to any of the territories it passes through. We think Armenia will assess this issue without politically-motivated considerations," Abdulkadir Uraloglu said.

Otherwise, a prospect would be raised for the corridor to pass through Iran's borders, the minister explained.

He said that to a large extent the Zangezur route is already in place, except for some sections of the pathway: there is a route about 110 km long in Nakhchivan, there will be 224 kilometers of roads on the Turkish territory.

According to Uraloglu, work in Nakhchivan will begin shortly. And within a month, Turkey will hold a tender for the construction of the stretch of the route across its territory.