5 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Senator Yuri Kim, has been dismissed.

During the meeting, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of the former coordinator of sanctions policy at the State Department, James O'Brien, to this position, proposed for this role by President Joseph Biden.

Kim was known for her ardent pro-Armenian position, and recently, her harsh statements against Azerbaijan have become more frequent. In this regard, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry repeatedly expressed its resentment.