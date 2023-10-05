Atom electric vehicles to be produced in Uzbekistan

5 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

It is planned to produce the Atom electric car in Uzbekistan, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach says.

A plant in Uzbekistan will take on the production of the Russian Atom electric vehicle. An assembly line may soon open in the Republic of Uzbekistan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Volvach said at the Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan.

Currently, the vehicles are produced at the Kama plant in Tatarstan. Volvach expressed hope that the assembly and production of Atom vehicles will soon be carried out by a completely local enterprise in Uzbekistan.