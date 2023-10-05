Armenian servicemen shell Kalbajar

5 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kelbajar district. The shelling was carried out from small arms. There are no victims and losses of equipment.

The Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kelbajar district, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The incident occurred at 14:50 local time. The shelling was carried out from small arms from the settlements of Azizli and Ashagi Shorja in the Basarkechyar district.

According to the defense ministry, there are no victims and losses of equipment of the Azerbaijani army.