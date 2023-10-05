Shusha becomes ECO tourist capital

5 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The pearl of Karabakh, the city of Shusha, was chosen as the tourist capital of the ECO. It will bear the title for the period of 2026, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry says.

The choice in favor of the famous city was made during a meeting of tourism ministers in Ardabil, Iran.

The participants reviewed the prospects for tourism cooperation between the ECO countries and discussed necessary steps for its development.

Then a vote was taken. Based on its results, Shusha was selected as the ECO tourist capital for 2026.

The decision was inscribed in the Ardabil Declaration signed following the meeting.