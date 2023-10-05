Terrorist from Ingushetia put on international wanted list

5 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A resident of Ingushetia went to Syria, where she became a terrorist. Law enforcement officers in Russia put the woman on the wanted list, a criminal case has been initiated.

A resident of Ingushetia has been put on the wanted list. She is charged for joining a terrorist organization and participating in hostilities.

“It was established that the suspect left for Syria no later than September 2016, where she joined an international organization recognized by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization. The woman takes part in hostilities against the government forces of the republic,”

– the Investigative Committee of Ingushetia informs.

The woman has been put on the international wanted list, and a criminal case has been initiated against her under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.