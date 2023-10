5 Oct. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A 4.4-point earthquake was recorded in southwest Türkiye.

In the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş, devastated by the winter earthquake, a new seismic event was recorded. This time its magnitude was 4.4, while in February, the strength of the tremors reached 7.7.

The epicenter of the seismic event was located at a depth of 9 kilometers from the surface of the earth.

There is no information about casualties or destruction.