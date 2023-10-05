Russia ready to build new gas pipelines

5 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will produce more LNG and sell it to new markets. For this purpose, new gas pipelines may be built, the president said.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, speaking today at a plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, said that plans include the construction of new pipelines to supply gas to new markets.

“We will increase the amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced and sold, we will send it to the foreign markets, we will build new pipeline systems where our product is needed, competitive and increases the competitiveness of the economies of those countries where our products are supplied, "

- the president said.

The Russian leader recalled that Russian gas continues to flow to European countries, deliveries are made via the Turkish Stream.