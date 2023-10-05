Putin admits ruble’s slump

5 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian President is confident that the ruble will strengthen. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the government are working on this.

The Russian authorities are aware of the fall of the ruble, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted, noting that the Central Bank and the Cabinet of Ministers are working to strengthen the Russian national currency.

“Yes, we have problems. We see them: non-return of revenue, weakening of the national currency - we see it. Both the Central Bank and the government are reacting accordingly. I am confident that the steps are correct, and the results will be good,”

– Vladimir Putin said.