6 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate surpassed 101 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since August 14, according to trading data.

As of 8:14 a.m. Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.09% at 101.5 rubles.

As of 8:32 a.m. the dollar was up by 0.71% at 101.11 rubles. Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was up by 0.87% at 106.68 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.68% at 13.82 rubles.