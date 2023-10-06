Türkiye reveals commissioning date of Akkuyu NPP's 1st reactor

6 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkiye expects that the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is currently under construction by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, will begin generating electricity on October 29, 2024, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"We have a date goal ...by the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic, October 29, 2024, 30,000 specialists are working to bring this goal closer. This is an extremely important moment, we will make the dream come true, which is already 70 years old, thereby the country will receive nuclear energy," Bayraktar said.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is expected to generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkiye's electricity needs. The project's cost is estimated at about $20 billion.