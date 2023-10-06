Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns European Parliament’s anti-Azerbaijani resolution

6 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The anti-Azerbaijan resolution adopted on October 5 by the European Parliament is an example of irresponsibility, bias and ignorance, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"We condemn this decision, based on the anti-country rhetoric of a group of populist deputies who, for many years, have made decisions full of unfounded accusations and claims against Türkiye," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to establish permanent peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus, to carry out the process of normalization of relations with Armenia, to make a specific contribution to the peace process between the two countries.