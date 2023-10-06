Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan invited to Brussels

6 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the peace talks in Brussels by the end of October.

“I will be inviting the two leaders, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev, to a meeting in Brussels before the end of October,” European Council President Charles Michel said following a quadrilateral meeting with Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Granda, Spain.

Ilham Aliyev did not attend the meeting in Spain in protest of France’s recent military and diplomatic moves in support of Armenia.