Baku: unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan in language of pressure

6 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan strongly condemns and rejects the baseless anti-Azerbaijan allegations of French President Emmanuel Macron voiced during the press conference held in the scope of Granada meeting of the European Political Community, the Azerbaijani Forein Ministry said.

"Allegations of the French President on the refusal of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to participate in the Granada meeting is a clear case of hypocrisy. The participants of this event are well aware of the particular opposition of France to Türkiye’s participation in the meeting. French President spreading false information on this issue is unbecoming of the head of state," the ministry said.

The ministry reminded France calling for pressure on Azerbaijan that it is pointless and unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of pressure.

The MFA stressed that Azerbaijan is taking measures for reintegration of its Armenian residents within the its Constitution and relevant legislation. The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan remains the most interested party in building peace in the region on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity with Armenia.