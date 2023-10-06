Turkey destroys 30 facilities of Kurdish organizations in Syria

6 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Planes of the Turkish Air Force conducted airstrikes on facilities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and affiliated organizations in Syria’s northern regions, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"In the course of an air assault operation, held at 11:00 p.m. on October 5, the Air Force struck terrorist facilities in northern Syrian regions of Tell Rifat, Jazira and Derik," the ministry said.

A total of 30 targets were destroyed, including an oil well and a storage facility, along with shelters and caves where high-ranking members of the terrorist organization were hiding, according to available information.

The Turkish foreign ministry said "a large number of terrorists were eliminated" as a result.