Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan to hold 7th Brussels meeting

6 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The seventh European meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take place in Brussels before the end of the month.

Yeserday, European Council President Charles Michel invited the leaders to a trilateral meeting; today it was announced that both sides agreed.

"I have decided to invite both leaders by the end of October in Brussels. And both leaders agreed to come by the end of October in Brussels for this meeting. And we will work very hard to make progress in the field of the normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the European Council President said.

The last Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting took place in the EU in mid-July. Ilham Aliyev previously described the Brussels format as an supplementary or supportive mechanism, while Moscow and Washington are the official mediators in Baku-Yerevan talks.